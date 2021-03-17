Dwayne Johnson Shares New Promo Video Sporting His Fanny Pack For New Series 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson shared a short sneak peek for the next episode of Young Rock. The current episodes from the series documenting the life of the former wrestler are currently showing his college days. Dwayne Johnson hilariously shows off his college fashion and the numerous encounters he had while still in college. The charismatic superstar took to Instagram to also add a hilarious caption that went well with the snippet shared by him.

Dwayne Johnson shares new promo video for his series

As the clip begins, the actor playing Dwayne Johnson can be seen dressing up. Soon enough, one can spot that the character is wearing the iconic turtleneck and blue jeans. The chain around the neck too went well and fans immediately remembered one of the viral pictures of Dwayne Johnson with the same outfit. Over the years, several pages have shared the iconic picture of The Rock, where he poses with his fanny pack and turtle neck shirt. The same outfit was seen in the snippet and fans seemed to have loved the reference.

Further on, Dwayne Johnson is greeted by his college roommate in the snippet from the series. The two have a light-hearted conversation only for the friend to later address Dwayne’s fanny pack. In the snippet, Dwayne gives a hilarious response to which fans had an amazing reaction. In the comments, fans posted emojis where they were laughing at the hilarious comment and justification provided by the actor in the series. Dwayne Johnson while sharing the snippet too added that everything in his fanny pack is edible. This was a reference to the hilarious joke he made in the series. Fans seemed to have loved the amazing snippet shared by the actor and laughed to their hearts content upon watching the hilarious scene from the series.

The amazing documentary showing the life of the former wrestler has caught the attention of several fans who have loved watching the show. Thus sharing the snippet, Dwayne Johnson announced that his character will be sporting a whole new avatar in the new episode of Young Rock. Fans in the comments seemed eager to watch the show and many celebrities too commented positively to the snippet shared, praising the actor for his hilarious scene from the series.

