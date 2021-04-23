Dwayne Johnson Wishes His 'Rampage' Co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan On His Birthday; See Post

Dwayne Johnson is known as one of the most active film celebrities on social media, frequently posting on Instagram to keep his fans updated about what he is up to. He also gives a shout out to his film colleagues on their birthdays and other occasions. Quite recently, the actor sent his birthday wishes to his Rampage co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in his recent post on Instagram. Johnson also penned a heartfelt message for Jeffrey in the caption, which was soon followed by reactions from fans, who joined him in wishing Morgan.

Dwayne Johnson sends birthday wishes to Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Dwayne Johnson began his message by wishing Jeffrey on his birthday and went on to crack an inside joke, which reads, “Happy Birthday to my favourite a**hole @jeffreydeanmorgan — because it takes one to know one and we gotta stick together (inside joke)”. Dwayne called Jeffrey his “brother" and said that he was sending “love and mana” to him and his family. The post took no time in receiving birthday wishes from his fans as well, as many of them gave compliments to how well the two actors were looking together in the click.

Dwayne and Jeffrey had joined forces in 2018 to star in Rampage. The film portrayed Dwayne in the leading role of Davis Okoye, who is a retired soldier in the US Army Special Forces and the head of an anti-poaching team. Jeffrey was seen playing the role of the suspicious government agent with other unknown links. The star cast of this film also features other popular actors such as Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy and many others. The film was received well by the audience.

Images courtesy: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram comments

A look at Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan movies

Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan both have their own list of hit films under their belts. Some of Dwayne’s other popular films include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, San Andreas, Fast and Furious films and many more. He will be next seen in Black Adam, which is currently under production. Jeffrey, on the other hand, has starred in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Possession, The Postcard Killings among others.

Promo image courtesy: Dwayne Johnson & Jeffrey Dean Jones Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.