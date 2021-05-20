DYK Naomi Campbell Made Her First Public Appearance When She Was Just 7?

Naomi Campbell has been a part of several films, TV series, documentaries and much more. However, fans might not be aware that she began her career when she was just 5 years old. Back in 2016, she had spoken about her early career days with The Guardian. She had mentioned that she had a really great childhood but she always felt like a grownup in a child’s body. She had continued that at the age of 5, she was enrolled at the Barbara Speake Stage School in Acton, west London. Read on to know about her first public appearance.

When Naomi made her first public appearance at age 7

In the same interaction, she had recalled taking a bus and two trains each morning from her home in Stockwell, south London. Naomi had stated that when she was 13, she moved to the Italia Conti school, but even before that, she had started doing a lot of TV and music videos. She had revealed that she was just 7 when she had featured in Bob Marley’s Is This Love and had called it the most exciting project. Cambell had further remarked that her family loved Reggae and that she didn’t realise Bob Marley would be standing right next to her, tucking her under a blanket. Speaking about him, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor had said that he was the most handsome man, with beautiful bone structure; mellow, soft-spoken, with a strong Jamaican accent, the kind she had already known from home.

Naomi welcomes a baby

The supermodel recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her newborn. She welcomed a baby girl at the age of 50. Though she did not reveal the face of her child, she posted a picture of her hand holding her baby’s feet. In the caption, she wrote, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.” Naomi Campbell's baby post sent fans into a frenzy, and soon, her picture was met with a flurry of comments.

On the work front, Naomi was last seen on the cover of the May/June issue of Essence magazine. The cover honoured the publication's 50 years, celebrating the 50th anniversary and also the model's own 50th birthday. She was also a part of the show, Making the Cut, as a judge, alongside Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra; created and presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

IMAGE: NAOMI CAMPBELL'S INSTAGRAM

