Dylan Playfair Says It Was Dream Come True To Become 'Mighty Duck'

Actor Dylan Playfair has worked in several film-related to skating like Mr. Hockey, Odd Man Rush, and The Gordie Howe Story. He is all set to play a major role in the upcoming Disney+ series called The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers. In a recent interview, Dylan talks about how much he is excited about the role and why this movie is like a dream come true for him.

Dylan Playfair talks about how he went from watching 'The Mighty Ducks' to being one

Dylan Playfair in a recent interview with Toofab revealed that his father Jim Playfair had played for Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks before becoming a coach while his uncle had an even longer career in ice skating. Dylan said that The Mighty Ducks used to run on repeat at his home and how he and his brother used to fight over the team selection when they were a child. He added that The Mighty Ducks was a huge part of his childhood and being able to become a part of it as an adult is just a really cool and unbelievable experience.

Furthermore, he said that his parents were really proud of him and were very supportive of everything he did. He added that his brothers were really amazed when they heard the news of him becoming the Coach T in the new series of Mighty Ducks. More to the point, he said that being a part of the show is like a dream come true for him. He added that he loves playing dark characters and enjoys the process of finding humanity in dark characters. Dylan also praised his co-stars, especially his rival on the screen Estevez.

Disney+ recently confirmed that some original members of the team Ducks will also appear in the later episode of the series. On being asked about this, Dylan replied that this was another instance of reality mixing with expectations. He added that everyone was excited to be a part of the show and some elements of the movie are also present in the show to give an effect of nostalgia. In the end, he said that there are many kids who look after The Mighty Ducks and he hopes the entire team did justice to the original team and so it was necessary to have some members of the original Ducks in the show so that they agree with the sentiments of the show which was really important for everyone who played a part in the show. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set to premiere on March 26, 2021, only on Disney+.

Source: Dylan Playfair's Instagram