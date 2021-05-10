Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 Audience Review: Fans Ask #WhoIsInThe Casket; Ship #Falliam

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 has finally premiered and the audience has shared its take on it. The first episode of the brand-new season starts with the funeral and Fallon is paying her respect to somebody. But the showrunners are yet to reveal whose funeral is being attended by the Carrington family. Moreover, Cristal’s relationship with Blake also reaches a pivotal point at the start of this new season. So, what did the audience think about Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1? Find out below.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1: Audience Review

American TV drama Dynasty has begun the reign of its fourth season. The show primarily revolves around the Carrington family and their high-profile lives. But their lives are as colourful as Fallon’s wardrobe on the show. The show’s Season 4 Episode starts off six months after the events that were presented in Dynasty Season 3.

Dynasty Season 4 episode 1 has been titled, 'That Unfortunate Dinner'. The title rightly suits the events that unfold during the dinner. As mentioned earlier, the episode starts with Fallon Carrington paying her respects to at somebody’s funeral. The episode revealed that Fallon, Blake, Cristal, Liam, Laura, etc. are definitely not the ones in the casket.

But the showrunners are yet to reveal whose funeral the family attended. Hence as new episodes of the show are released every Friday, the secret identity of this dead person will be revealed. Moreover, there is a lot more drama that happened after the funeral. Starting off with Liam’s mother Laura entering the lives of the Carrington’s amidst Liam and Fallon’s wedding being postponed for several reasons.

Moving on, Cristal and Blake's relationship has reached a pivotal moment. Cristal’s affair with Father Collins is revealed. This revelation takes place at Fallon and Liam’s rehearsal dinner. When confronted by Blake, Cristal reveals that she knows about Laura Van Kirk and him. The first episode itself sets the tone for the upcoming episodes. So, what does the audience have to say about it?

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1: Twitter review

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1 presented Fallon and Liam stronger than ever. Many fans agreed with this and could not help but ship #Falliam. In the episode, Adam also comes clean about his past crimes to Kirby. This moment was liked by a fan further shipping #Kadam. One fan could not help but discuss the rehearsal dinner scene were Cristal’s affair with Father Collins and Blake affair with Liam’s mother come to limelight. Take a look at all of these reactions below.

It's not Dynasty without a comedic drama and Fallon breaking or shooting anything 👏#DynastyS4 pic.twitter.com/9hs1jhHy1j — D (@dniiiicole) May 9, 2021

Just watched the season 4 premiere of @dynasty the glitz and glamour 🥰 but mostly obviously drama are back this season, can't wait for Friday's episode and to see the rest of the season 😘😍💛 !!! #DynastyS4 #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/8if2eRfNUX — Summer_official☀️ (@Sum_4ever) May 9, 2021

The look on Fallon's face was enough for me to understand that Liam is the one in the casket. I really hope I'm wrong and Fallon does get her happy ending after going through so much!#WhoIsInTheCasket #DynastyS4 #TVLine #Falliam #FallonCarrington https://t.co/OwdCgxo7MA — Sharma's Pull Shot (@cricmantic) May 9, 2021

Above everything, I love how this family is… with all the craziness they love one another #DynastyS4 — Luna 🇰🇷 (@messizlulu) May 9, 2021





IMAGE: DYNASTY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.