Dynasty Season 4: Where To Watch The Show Online? Here's All You Need To Know

Dynasty season 4 started premiering on Friday, May 7 at 9:00 pm. ET on The CW. Dynasty season 3 was released in 2020 and it is available on the streaming platform Netflix. The first episode of Dynasty season 4 was released on May 7 and the remaining 21 episodes of this season will then air weekly on the network. Here's how you can watch the show online.

How to watch Dynasty season 4 online?

Dynasty season 4 episodes will telecast on The CW on weekly basis and it will be available for next-day streaming on The CW website and CW app. The viewers would not be able to watch Dynasty 4 episodes on Netflix until the season finale airs on The CW. Dynasty 4 release date on Netflix will be 8 days after the season finale is aired on The CW. This is in accordance with the deal signed by Netflix and the CW.

No exact release date for the season finale has been announced. However, previous seasons began in October and ended in May. If the show follows the same timeline, the finale would air on The CW in December, which means season 4 would arrive on Netflix in December of 2021. Dynasty season 4 won’t be available for next-day streaming with a traditional Hulu account. Instead, people can watch the show live or on-demand with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV (or fuboTV).

About Dynasty season 4 episode one

The first episode of the new season is titled That Unfortunate Dinner. The official synopsis for the episode reads: "Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right. Alexis and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) have a photoshoot to announce their new 'power couple' status. Dominique (Michael Michele) runs into hiccups with her new fashion line and turns to unexpected sources for help. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) is determined to work on his relationship with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) advises Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) on his current state of affairs. Lastly, as Anders (Alan Dale) does some digging and is shocked by what he finds and Adam's (Sam Underwood) confession to Kirby (Maddison Brown) is met with surprising results."

