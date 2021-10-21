'Dynasty' Season 5 Release Date: When Is The New Season Coming Out On Netflix?

American television series, Dynasty is considered to be one of the best guilty pleasures on TV that does not make one feel guilty. The TV series is based on a soap opera with the same title by Richard and Esther Shapiro, and follows two of America's wealthiest families and their feud for control over their fortune and their children. It is created by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, and stars Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Christopher Riley, and Rafael de la Fuente.

Four seasons of the series are already released on CW and will be premiering on the online streaming giant, Netflix on October 22, giving fans to experience the roller coaster marriage of Fallon and Liam. The show has been receiving worldwide praises and fans have been waiting for Dynasty Season 5.

When is Dynasty Season 5 coming to Netflix?

The CW has confirmed Dynasty Season 5 quite in advance of Season 4th's premiere, ensuring that the shocking cliffhanger would not be the last that fans would see of the Carrington family and everyone in their orbit, as they go on to fight for money and power. The makers confirmed that Season 5 won't be delayed as long as the previous season.

Is Dynasty Season 5 filming?

According to an Instagram Live session by Dominique actor Michael Michele, Dynasty Season 5 went on floors on October 20. The TV series' main cast hinted at production resuming in Atlanta, Georgia. Kirby actor Maddison Brown also took to the photo-sharing site and posted a photo of the main cast which did not include Liz Gillies, Grant Show, and Daniella Alonso, with the caption 'season 5.' Meanwhile, Sam actor Rafael De La Fuente also posted a shot with Gillies and Eliza Bennett at a pre-season get-together. The cast members have been treating their fans and followers on the edge with fun BTS snaps and videos.

Dynasty season 5 release date predictions

Dynasty season 4 premiered on The CW in the month of May this year, when usually the season normally ends. However, the show's release schedule has been significantly pushed back. The TV series now turns out to be a midseason entry for the network. Even though the CW has not yet revealed the release dates for its midseason line-up, many fans and followers speculated that its Season 5 will be premiering in January or February next year.

Image: Instagram/@cw_dynasty