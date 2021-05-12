Ekta Kapoor And Harleen Sethi Promote 'Broken But Beautiful 3'; Release Dates Revealed

Broken But Beautiful 3 is one of the most highly anticipated web series of Alt Balaji, which is set to star Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor has recently shared a video on Instagram, which sees actor Harleen Sethi promoting the upcoming season herself in front of the camera. The actor spoke briefly about her own run in the series and what to expect with season 3. Harleen also shared the video on her own Instagram handle, and also penned a few words of excitement in the caption.

Ekta Kapoor and Harleen Sethi promote Broken But Beautiful 3

Harleen Sethi had played the lead role of Sameera opposite Vikrant Massey as Veer in the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful. In the video, she reminisced about her own experience in the video about being a part of the series and how the audience had cheered on the love story of Veer and Sameera during the “heartbreak”. She then went on to talk about the characters that are being played by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, titled Agastya and Rumi respectively.

Harleen said that while the story of Sameera and Veer would always be “special”, it was “time to move on to the next Broken But Beautiful couple”. She then shared the details about the release of this series and ended her note by saying, “I miss you guys”. Ekta Kapoor shared the video on Instagram with a message for the audience which reads, “We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times”.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of this series to be released for quite some while. Through this video, Ekta Kapoor has shared both the release date of the teaser and that of the series itself. The teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3 will be released on May 14, while the series will be streamed on Alt Balaji on May 29. The actors who would be joining Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the star cast are yet to be revealed.

(IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR & KARLEEN SETHI INSTAGRAM)

