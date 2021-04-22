Ekta Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Featuring Sidharth Shukla

A few months ago, it was announced that Broken But Beautiful will return with the third season, but with a different cast this time. The news of Sidharth Shukla getting cast in the lead role of this season had come as a major excitement among fans. Since then, they have been waiting to get a few glimpses of the new season. Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a series of tweets on her Instagram handle, which shows a few scenes from Broken But Beautiful 3, which also features a short window where Sidharth Shukla can be seen.

Ekta Kapoor posts peek into BBB3 featuring Sidharth Shukla

Ekta Kapoor is known to often share peeks from her upcoming projects in order to promote them. The series of videos that she shared on her Instagram story showcased some of the scenes from the show from the POV of a woman. The protagonist talks about how she chased a “beautiful, magical four-letter word” called ‘love’, but eventually, her life took an unexpected turn. Her voice-over continues to talk about the fact that this story will show how she “ruined it all” for herself.

During the series of videos, Sidharth makes a small appearance, that the viewers can miss if they aren't watching carefully. Although his face is not clearly shown, he appears in the kissing scenes that are shown in the videos. The videos conclude with the dialogue that says, “This is how I was broken”. It was recently revealed in a report by Spotboye that the filming of this series has been completed and its release date will likely be announced soon. It will likely be released in the month of May.

The first two seasons of this series starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the leading roles of Veer and Sameera. The two seasons showed the story of a love story and a heartbreak, and the theme has also been brought in the upcoming season with a new star cast. Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing the role of Agastya, while Sonia Rathee will be portraying the role of Rumi Desai. The series is expected to release on Alt Balaji soon.