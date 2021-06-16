Elisabeth Moss Shares Her Experience On Directing 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale has been released on Hulu on June 16, 2021, and Elisabeth Moss has been playing the lead character of June Osborne since the first season of the show. After her experience as the actor, she finally stepped behind the other side of the camera to direct three episodes during the fourth season of the show. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about getting behind the camera for the show.

Elisabeth Moss shares her experience as a director

Appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 14, 2021, Elisabeth Moss shared her experience as the director of three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale. When Jimmy asked if she had ever directed before, the actor confirmed that the show was her first time as a director. She also revealed that she was originally supposed to direct one episode and then liked it so much that she thought of doing more. She thought that there was an open position for the director in the later season and she put herself forward for the job. "I really, really loved it,” she added.

Further, Elisabeth said, "But my first episode ... I liked the script so much, it was a beautiful script written by Bruce Miller.” When she started preparing for the first one, she realized that it was all the special effects, VFX and green screens everywhere, which made the sequences really difficult as she had never directed anything in her life before.

During the conversation, Elisabeth Moss also chatted about The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale and when asked by Jimmy if she believes that fans of the drama will be satisfied with its ending, she remained coy. Speaking of the same, she said that she didn’t know what she is allowed to say. She didn’t even know if she can answer the question because even that could be revealing. Giving a little hint, she said, "I will say that I think it's satisfying."

The story of the show revolves around a woman who is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. Check out The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer below.

(IMAGE: ELISABETH MOSS' INSTAGRAM)

