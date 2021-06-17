'Elite' Season 4 Character Guide: Who Is Joining And Who Is Leaving The Show?

The Spanish drama series, Elite, on Netflix is getting its fourth season tomorrow, on June 18. After Elite season 3 saw some of the students reaching the final semester at Las Encinas, there will be some characters who will not return for Elite season 4. Ahead of its premiere, read here to know which all actors are leaving the Elite season 4 cast, and which new actors will join in as new characters in the show.

Who's leaving Elite season 4?

According to some reports, among the characters who are not returning for Elite season 4, is Nadia, who is played by Mina El Hammani. The character Lucrecia, who is played by Danna Paola, will also not return. Other actors like Ester Expósito and Jorge López, who play the roles of Carla Rosón Caleruega and Valerio Montesinos Rojas, respectively, will also not return for Elite season 4. Also, actor Álvaro Rico, who plays the role of Leopoldo "Polo" Benavent Villada, will not return since Polo died in Elite season 3.

Who is returning for Elite season 4?

Besides the character exits, some actors will also be seen returning for Elite season 4. Actor Itzan Escamilla will return to the show as Samuel "Samu" García Domínguez, who is back to Las Encinas for his final year. Actor Miguel Bernardeau, who plays the role of Guzmán Nunier Osuna, will also return for Elite season 4. Apart from them, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amoròs, will reprise their roles as Ander Muñoz, Omar Shanaa, Rebeka "Rebe" de Bormujo Ávalos, and Cayetana "Caye" Grajera Pando, respectively.

The new characters of Elite season 4

There will also be some new characters in Elite season 4. Actor Manu Rios will join the cast as Patrick, a new student in Las Encinas. Pol Granch will also join the show as Phillippe. Carla Díaz will join Elite season 4 as Ari and Martina Cariddi as Mencia. Besides Patrick, the new Elite season 4 characters, Phillipe and Ari will also be new students at Las Encinas. Elite season 4 premieres on Netflix on 18 June.

Image: Netflix España Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.