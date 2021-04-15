Elite Season 4 Release Date Announced, Teen Thriller Drama Series To Stream From THIS Date

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama series created for streaming giant Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The series is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school, and revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students enrolled at the school through a scholarship and their wealthy classmates. Here is everything you need to know about the Elite season 4 release date and more.

Netflix's Elite Season 4 release

According to a report by Collider, the popular Spanish Netflix show titled Elite season four's release date has been released by the makers. The fourth season of the thriller teen drama would release on June 18, 2021, and the streamer announced the date on Twitter on Monday, along with ten new photos from the upcoming episodes. The newly-released teaser features characters both returning and new as a new school year begins at Las Encinas.

The cast of the show includes María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito among others. The series will see many new additions in the fourth season with a new school director also coming in, portrayed by actor Diego Martin. Diego's character will be shown introducing new measures to improve the school's credibility and status. According to the synopsis for the new season, a new school year begins at Las Encinas, and with it comes a new director, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas institution, which, according to him, has been running amok in the past few years, back on track.

Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. The thriller teen drama series first streamed on the OTT platform Netflix in October 2018 and garnered positive reviews. The fourth season will be streaming from June 18, and the fifth installment has also been announced but no information has been revealed about the release date yet. The third season of Elite came out in March 2020 and each season of the series comprises a total of eight episodes, which will remain the same for the upcoming season too.

Image Credits: Elite Netflix Official Instagram Account