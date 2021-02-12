Eliza Dushku Shares A Powerful Post In Support Of Charisma Amidst Joss Whedon Allegations

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Eliza Dushku is praising Charisma Carpenter for having the courage to speak out against Buffy creator Joss Whedon. On February 10, 2021, Charisma Carpenter's Instagram post claimed that Whedon abused his power and body-shamed her while she was pregnant on set. Eliza took to the social networking site too and showed her support to Charisma with a hard-hitting post.

Eliza Dushku's support for Charisma Carpenter

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku came out in support of Charisma Carpenter with a powerful post on her social media. She posted a statement on Instagram, reading, "My heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it." She added that profound healing can only come with naming and disclosing what actually happened, which is the necessary first step to free oneself from their secrets, untold truths that have caused isolation and shame. Dushku added that neglecting the name in the entertainment industry enables the abusers and only emboldens and fortifies abusive systems.

Eliza Dushku posted the above note in support of Charisma Carpenter's Instagram post, dated February 11, 2021. The actor extensively talked about how Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions which caused performance anxiety for her. Carpenter added that the disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition which she still suffers from in isolation and sometimes destructively.

Charisma added the hashtag 'I Stand With Ray Fisher' in her caption and talked about an incident regarding him as well in the post. She stated that last summer when Ray accused Joss Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behaviour toward the cast and crew on the sets of Justice League, it gutted her. She added that Whedon has a history of being casually cruel and has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. She added that she had to report at work at 1 AM despite being 6 months pregnant and after being asked to shorten after work hours.

Image Credits: Charisma Carpenter and Eliza Dushku Official Instagram Accounts

