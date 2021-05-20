Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Scarlet Witch Was Initially Supposed To Be In MCU For Only 2 Films

Elizabeth Olsen, who surged to popularity after all the episodes of WandaVision found their way to the streamers across the globe, quite recently revealed that her character wasn’t supposed to have the kind of character arc that it did initially. A report on WeGotThisCovered quoted Olsen, 32, saying that Marvel had initially brought her on board for nothing more than two films, in which she would play the secondary character, and a cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Olsen has now been a part of the MCU since 2013, but up until the debut of WandaVision, the subplot involving the brewing romance between Olsen and Paul Bettany’s Vision unfolded largely off-screen. Read on to know more.

Elizabeth Olsen on the number of contracts that she has signed with Marvel Studios and more:

Olsen in her interview with WeGotThisCovered said that she had gone through three rounds of contracts with Marvel already. She compared the number of films and appearances she signed on to do with Marvel to "appetizers or something", while she compared the contracts given to other MCU stalwarts to “big meals”, referring to somewhere between six to nine film deals that were supposedly signed by other actors. Olsen also revealed that Marvel Studios was fairly uncertain regarding how far was Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch supposed to go in the MCU and even implied that she didn’t think that half of the things that the studios explored with Scarlet Witch in WandaVision would have even been a possibility. Several viewers and reviewers have described the act put up by Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision as the human embodiment of grief and trauma against the backdrop of a show that paid homage to the sitcoms of almost all eras. Elizabeth Olsen, who is now contending with several others for television-related awards due to her work on WandaVision, will be next seen in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness as one of its main, and reportedly the most menacing, characters.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision, which was the first in the list of MCU shows that are supposed to serve as spinoffs for the lesser-explored Marvel characters, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

