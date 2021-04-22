Elizabeth Olsen Reveals That She Almost Gave Up Her Last Name 'Olsen'; Know Why

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress in a recent interaction opened up about how she wanted to drop her last name 'Olsen' and instead wanted to go by the name of Elizabeth Chase, her middle name.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she almost gave up her surname

Elizabeth Olsen's sisters are the famous Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In an interaction with Glamour UK, the actress mentioned that she almost gave up her surname to distance herself from her very famous sisters. She said that she was around 10 years old when she first auditioned for a role and since that time, she did not want to be associated with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for some reason. From a very young age, the WandaVision actress said she wanted to be absolutely sure that she earned roles based on her performance, talent and hard work and not just because she's the younger sister of the twins who featured in the hit TV sitcom Full House.

Elizabeth Olsen in Wandavision

The actress was most recently seen in the show WandaVision reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it shares a connection with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. Actor Paul Bettany also reprised his role as Vision in the show. The cast of WandaVision also includes actors like Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters in pivotal roles. The series marked the opening of the 5th phase of the MCU and garnered a positive response from critics as well as viewers alike.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She will be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch with Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange. The movie will also feature Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The movie is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

Source: Stills from WandaVision