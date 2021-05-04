Elizabeth Olsen To Star In HBO Max Series 'Love And Death', To Be Backed By Nicole Kidman

Elizabeth Olsen has been basking in the success of her Marvel series titled WandaVision, for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. The actor is now gearing up for her next show titled Love and Death, which will be produced by none other than Aquaman star Nicole Kidman. Here are details about the cast and plot Love and Death.

Elizabeth Olsen to be a part of Love and Death cast

According to a report by Variety, actor Elizabeth Olsen has been roped in to play the lead role in streaming platform HBO Max's limited series, Love and Death. The series hails from writer David E Kelley, who also serves as executive producer along with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Love and Death would have Lesli Linka Glatter at its helm and the series would be based on a true story of a Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980.

The series has been inspired by the book titled Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly. WandaVision actor Elizabeth Olsen would portray the lead character of Candy Montgomery, who kills her friend. Head of original content at HBO Max talked about the show in a media statement and stated that "This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

Elizabeth Olsen's shows and movies

Olsen will next be seen reprising her role as the Scarlet Witch in MCU sequel Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Scott Derrickson. She recently starred as the character in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Olsen's other shows include How The West Was Fun, Drunk History, Sorry For Your Loss, among others. The actor will next be seen in the Marvel documentary titled Marvel Studios: Assembled, which will have an episode dedicated to the making of her Disney+ series WandaVision.

Image Credits: ElizabethOlsen.x Instagram Account