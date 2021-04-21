Ellen DeGeneres Gets No Questions On 'toxic' Workplace Allegations On Jimmy Kimmel Live

In 2020, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash when BuzzFeed reported that The Ellen Show's previous employees alleged there is a toxic work environment on the set. However, the host took a breath of relief when her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live went smooth without any questions asked regarding the Ellen DeGeneres' controversy. Ellen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live during their late-night 4/20 sit-down on Tuesday, Apr 20.

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pass for ‘Toxic’ Behaviour

As mentioned in Daily Beast, Ellen DeGeneres has almost completely avoided any interactions with outside interviewers who may have asked her an uncomfortable question or two about her behaviour. The Ellen Show's ratings have dropped down in recent months following the backlash against her “toxic” workplace culture. Ellen had also published a public apology for the same. As mentioned in Daily Beast, Ellen is currently attempting image fixing ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max furniture show, Ellen’s Next Great Designer.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host made Ellen play a 4/20 game. He joked about smoking “wacky-tobacky” and played a quick round of “Who’s High?”, featuring pedestrians on Hollywood Boulevard. During the Who's High round, Ellen DeGeneres shared a hilarious story of how she had to drive her wife Portia de Rossi to the emergency room for an appendectomy while she was very stoned. Ellen said, "It’s probably not safe, I shouldn’t be saying any of that".

In the second half of Ellen DeGeneres' interview, the star spoke about her love of furniture and charity work to help endangered species. Further, both the hosts started a conversation, wherein they shared various strange things they have done on their talk shows over the course of many years. The segment ended with an inappropriate practical joke by Jimmy. He gave a card to Ellen which read that has Jimmy ever surprised a guest by showing him or her nude pics on air. “Yeah, I did do that,” Kimmel told her. He further added, “I did that to George Clooney and Hugh Laurie" and went on to play a clip of that moment from a past sketch with the two actors.