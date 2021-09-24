Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Her Show; Says 'never Thought' It Would Last For 19 Seasons

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been on air since 2003 and will come to an end after its 19th season. As her show itches towards its final season DeGeneres admitted that she never thought her talk show would last for 19 years. DeGeneres announced in May that her long-running talk show would conclude next year after its 19th season after several anonymous staff members came out and spoke about the toxic work culture of the show.

Ellen DeGeneres talks about the longevity and success of her talk show

Ellen was joined by Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about the longevity and success of the show. As per People, she said, "But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long."

The talk show host had earlier told Hollywood Reporter that she only intended to do 16 seasons. "I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign may be for one." She added, "That's been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that's going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

Ellen DeGeneres toxic work culture allegations

In July 2020, BuzzFeed News ran articles in which anonymous former employees accused the show of being a toxic workplace and the executive producers of harassment, as well as alleging an atmosphere with racist comments and microaggressions. Post the allegations were put forward, WarnerMedia began an investigation. As per People, DeGeneres sent a lengthy memo to staff and apologized. The message read, "Hey everybody – it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

Image: AP