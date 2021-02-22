Elliptical Stroller 'Shark Tank' Update: What Happened To The Elliptical Stroller?

Shark Tank is an American television business reality series that premiered on ABC on August 9, 2009. The series shows entrepreneurs introducing business to a group of five investors or "sharks," who determine whether to invest in their business. Talking about the same, in season 9 of Shark Tank, Pier Paolo Visconti brought on board a fitness wonder for all mothers. His Elliptical Stroller did not look like a tempting deal to the Sharks, although it was highly impressive, and Visconti went home empty-handed. So, after Shark Tank, fans are now wondering what happened to the Elliptical Stroller?

Pier Paolo Visconti is a Douglas Elliman real estate agent in Florida. The Italian resident of Miami, born and raised, has upped the ante with his invention of the stroller, which he said he spends time working on in his spare time. The official website of the product lists several benefits for mothers and their babies from the stroller, along with news of an upgrade. It seems as though Visconti is still working on the prototype and has not yet sold any pieces. The website also indicates that The Baby Step, a new model, is on its way! Photographs have also been released of the new model on its website.

Compared to the original version, the Baby Step looks a lot simpler, smaller, and easier to use. Some assumed that the original model was too voluminous and weighed too much. It seems, however, that Visconti acknowledged their feedback. The new model can be connected to the most common strollers, so buyers and investors will have to have a great advantage. Perhaps if Visconti goes back to Shark Tank, investors could consider his latest model. Take a look at a few pictures below.

The reason behind the product

Visconti had an "AHA moment" back in 2014 when his sister had difficulty losing weight after having her second child. He thought of incorporating the advantages of an elliptical exercise machine with a stroller so that moms could exercise while spending quality time walking their children. He eventually produced a working prototype after several years. And post that, Pier Paolo went on to work out a deal with a Shark when he pitched his Elliptical Stroller in episode 915.

About Shark Tank

ABC's Shark Tank features aspiring entrepreneurs as they deliver their business or product pitches to a panel of seasoned entrepreneurs-investors-the Sharks. They'll take a chance and make an offer to invest if the Sharks like what they see. Shark Tank cast includes Mark Cuban Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, as well as celebrity guest sharks, who each invest their own money at their discretion. Now entering its 12th season, Shark Tank continues to prove that the American Dream is alive and that the future of entrepreneurship is strong.

