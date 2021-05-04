Elon Musk Asks Twitter For 'skit Ideas' To Help Him Prepare For SNL, Cast Members React

SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked Twitter to assist him in preparing to host Saturday Night Live. Elon has put out a call on Twitter for ideas for potential sketches for his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. This weekend (May 8), Musk will host the show with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Elon Musk tweeted, "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" He then suggested "Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank," "Woke James Bond," and "Irony Man -- defeats villains using the power of irony". Take a look at Elon Musk's Twitter post below.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

SNL cast member Chris Redd advised Musk to begin by learning the SNL lingo. Redd tweeted, "First I'd call Em sketches". One user proposed a sketch idea in which Musk appears on Joe Rogan's podcast and "progressively convinces" the Tesla CEO "to take harder and harder drugs," mocking the billionaire's appearance on Rogan's show in 2018. Another Twitter user suggested a sketch in which Musk interviews, “Matt Damon on Mars working in his potato garden,” a reference to the 2015 science fiction film Martian.

First I’d call Em sketches ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

You on Joe Rogan but he progressively convinces you to take harder and harder drugs — Rusty Cage (@RSTYCG) May 2, 2021

Announce that you’re giving away half your fortune to help eradicate deep poverty, fight climate change and promote world peace. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 2, 2021

Elon Musk has announced that he will host Saturday Night Live on the NBC Network on May 8. Musk, who is currently basking in the success of Crew Dragon's launch and Tesla's stock surge, announced the news on Twitter. “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” he wrote. Additionally, the official Twitter account for the shows sent out a lively tweet revealing that Miley Cyrus, along with Musk, would entertain the audience. However, Elon Musk's appearance announcement elicited a mixed reaction on social media, and now it appears that a few of the Saturday Night Live cast members aren't thrilled either.

Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is ðŸ˜ˆ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

Why Elon Musk on SNL is controversial?

Over the years, Elon Musk has become known for making ignorant statements, particularly through his Twitter handle. He's made headlines for his illegal anti-union rhetoric, mocking gender pronouns that offend the LGBTIQ+ community, and spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. He was criticized for comments he made about the COVID-19 lockdown measure, and for comparing national stay-at-home orders to "de facto house arrest." Later, in an interview with journalist Kara Swisher on the podcast Sway, he stated that he would not be getting vaccinated and faced backlash as a result. Earlier this month, however, he tweeted that he supported vaccines in general and "covid vaccines in particular."

