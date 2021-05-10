Elon Musk Boosts 'SNL' Rating With Debut Performance; Explains 'Dogecoin' As 'Doge-father'

Elon Musk was the latest celeb to host the Saturday Night Live. The SpaceX founder’s appearance on the show made plenty of headlines. Moreover, these headlines led to a major difference in the ratings of the award-winning show. Turns out, Elon Musk’s SNL appearance is now one of the most-watched episodes of this season. Find out how the episode performed below.

Elon Musk boosts Saturday Night Live ratings

Saturday Night Live is one of the most-watched comedy shows on American television. Apart from being popular in North America, the show also enjoys popularity across the globe. A few weeks ago, SNL revealed that billionaire Elon Musk is their next guest host. The announcement received severe criticism from SNL fans but now the episode has finally aired and according to the ratings that it has received, the show has turned out to be a huge success.

According to Variety’s report, Elon Musk’s SNL appearance provided the show its third-highest rating of the current season. Elon Musk’s SNL rating was a 4.8 household in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets, and it received a 2.7 rating in adults from 18 to 49. Comedian Dave Chappelle’s November 7 episode is at the second position, whereas Chris Rock's episode earned the highest rating for this season. Elon Musk’s SNL rating is tied with Grammy-winning singer Adele.

Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger’s Syndrome and explains Dogecoin

The highly anticipated Elon Musk's SNL episode aired on May 8 and started with the guest’s monologue. Within few seconds of performing his monologue, Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s Syndrome and mentioned how he might be one of the first with the syndrome to perform at SNL or at least accept that he suffers from the syndrome. He continued the monologue and further joked about how SNL airs live and how he can get in trouble for saying something, like, “I drive a Prius”.

The show continued and soon Elon donned a doctor’s coat and began throwing around a few Gen-Z and millennial terms as he dealt with friends of a "bestie". This doctor’s coat was then swapped for a jacket and glasses to showcase the conversation amongst people post-quarantine. After performing in a few more skits about murder, Mars, and video games, Elon Musk became a "Doge-father" on Weekend Update. He soon began explaining the meaning of Dogecoin and how it works, but in the end, the question still remained unanswered, “what is dogecoin?”

IMAGE: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'S INSTAGRAM

