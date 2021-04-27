Elon Musk To Host 'Saturday Night Live', Bowen Yang & Other Cast Members Disappointed

Business mogul Elon Musk will soon be appearing as Saturday Night Live host in the episode premiering on May 8. Soon after the announcement was made on Saturday, Musk received a mixed response on social media and now it looks like a few of the Saturday Night Live cast members are not thrilled about it either. From Bowen Yang to Aidy Bryant, check out SNL cast members disapproving of Elon Musk as host in the episode which will feature Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live cast not thrilled about Elon Musk as host

After the announcement was made official, Elon Musk broke the news to his 52 million followers on Twitter on April 25 and wrote "Am hosting SNL on May 8". The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote in the subsequent tweet "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," he continued, adding a purple devil emoji. Bowen Yang, a featured player who joined the show as a staff writer in 2018, posted the second tweet on his Instagram story and wrote "What the f*** does that even mean" followed by a frowning emoticon in the next story.

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

Comedian Andrew Dismukes, another SNL cast member, also gave his take in an Instagram story. In the now disappeared story, he had added a picture of the SNL former cast member Cheri Oteri, who did comedy-sketch series from 1995 to 2000, which looked like a magazine cover. He wrote in the story "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI". Many suspected that Aidy Bryant, SNL cast member since season 38, also disapproved of the decision and she reshared a tweet on "absurd" economic inequality in the US only hours after the announcement. Originally written by Bernie Sanders, the tweet was not directed to Elon Musk but it called out "50 wealthiest people in this country", which includes Musk who topped the chart by Forbes recently, and the tweet read "the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 million Americans" and he described it as "moral obscenity".

the absolute shade from Aidy Bryant after announcing that @nbcsnl will have Elon Musk as host. good for her pic.twitter.com/G1K4R0sNEq — abby (@abbymorr11) April 24, 2021

Why Elon Musk on SNL is controversial?

Elon Musk has become known for making ignorant statements specifically through his Twitter handle over the years. He has gotten into hot water for his unlawful anti-union rhetoric, mocking gender pronouns that disrespect the LGBTIQ+ community, and also spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. He faced backlash over his comments about the Covid-19 lockdown measure and he compared national stay-at-home orders to "de facto house arrest". Later in an interview with journalist Kara Swisher on podcast Sway, he said he would not be getting a vaccine and faced a backlash for that as well. However, earlier this month, he tweeted that he supported vaccines in general and "covid vaccines specifically".

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.



In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

