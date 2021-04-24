Emilia Clarke From Game Of Thrones To Co-author Image Comics' M.O.M: Mother Of Madness

Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke has co-written an Image Comic miniseries called M.O.M: Mother Of Madness. She has written the series along with Marguerite Bennett, who is also known as Comic Guru and the illustrations are done by Leila Leiz. The comic will be available for sale from July 21.

The story of the comic revolves around Maya who is a single mother, an under-the-weather scientist by profession, and a superhero at night. Emilia describes her as “funny, fierce and a regular woman who is trying to figure her life." In the three-part miniseries, we will get to see Maya activate her superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers. Image comics in their post described the series and wrote that it will be full of Deadpool action along with Fleabag comedy.

Emilia took to her Instagram account and announced the release of the series with the first cover of the series. She wrote that she had been creating and writing the comic for the last two years and that she has written the comic “from the heart and designed it with nothing but love”. She informed her fans that she will be dropping many posts related to the miniseries in the future and hoped that her fans enjoy the comic when it is released.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emilia Clarke said that the biggest reason behind making the comic was because she wanted “young girls to look at a woman that was fallible.” She also said that the making of the comic was based on a joke but then she gave it a thought and reached the conclusion that it will be very cool to write a comic like this. Clarke said, “We have always called mothers superheroes, and I’m like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?”

Clarke to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emilia Clarke will be a part of a superhero series as she will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, Secret Invasion. The Marvel original series will be released in Disney+ Hotstar and it will feature popular actors like Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Coleman. Emilia is famous for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the TV series Game of Thrones.

Image Source: Emilia Clarke's Instagram