Emilia Clarke Opens Up On Playing Daenerys In GOT, Says 'we Were Kids, It Was Nonstop Fun'

Emilia Clarke is a popular Hollywood actor known for her character as Daenerys Targaryen in the popular web series Game of Thrones. 10 years back, Emilia was cast in a pivotal role on Game of Thrones' season 1 when she had just walked out of drama school. When she first became a part of the show, she had no idea that she would become a character, who will be known globally. Emilia Clarke spoke about her character on the show, ahead of its 10th anniversary.

Emilia Clarke on 10 years of Game of Thrones

While speaking to Entertainment World, Emilia Clarke said that she still looks back at it and also said that her experience of working for GOT was 'enormous'. She added that her character defines her at a young moment in her life. She compared her shooting days to the moment one spends in high school or college. Her character as Daenerys underwent an ultimate arc and she also underwent health struggles during production. She fondly recalls those days with unabashed fondness.

She also added that she and her co-stars had no idea how people were going to receive the show and how they were going to be at the end of it. She said that they were kids and the first season of the show was nonstop joy and fun and she looks back at it with complete love. Although Emilia Clarke is done playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the producers are not over George Martin’s world. A new spin-off show House of the Dragon is on its way, which draws inspiration from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and will follow the rise of the Targaryen family.

Actors Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Archy are said to be a part of the show. Actors Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno are also said to be a part of the show. The series will have five main characters Considine, Smith, Coole, D’Arcy and Toussaint. Actor Rhys Ifans will be playing Otto Hightower, the hand of the King and Eve Best has been cast as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Sonoya Mizuno will be seen as Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen, who came to the Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she remembers.

(Image Source: Still from show Game of Thrones/ Emilia Clare in Game of Thrones)