Emily Deschanel To Star In Nathan Fillion's Much-acclaimed Show 'The Rookie'

Actor Emily Deschanel is back on TV about a year and a half since fans last saw her on Animal Kingdom. The Bones actor will play Sarah, the ex-wife of Nathan Fillion's cop John Nolan, in the third season of The Rookie. She joins the series after she and John's son Henry collapsed and were rushed to the hospital at the end of the previous episode. Sarah and Nolan are seen struggling to cope with their son's health in the promo for the upcoming 12th episode, titled "Brave Heart".

About Emily’s arrival on Rookie

Sarah got pregnant with Henry when she and John were both in college, according to the October 2018 pilot episode of The Rookie; John immediately dropped out of college and started a construction company. Their marriage became strained after several years, and they decided to divorce as soon as Henry left for college. Deschanel's TV credits include an arc on Animal Kingdom, some voice work, and a handful of episodes of Drunk History, in addition to her 12-season stint as Bones' protagonist Temperance Brennan.

Emily Deschanel’s movies and shows

Image Source: TV Promos YouTube