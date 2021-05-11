'Emily In Paris 2' Begins Filming In Saint-Tropez; Netflix Drops A Sneak Peek

Emily in Paris is a comedy-drama television series created by Darren Star, which premiered on Netflix in October 2020. The show was renewed by Netflix for a second season in November 2020. Recently, the streaming platform has taken to its social media handle to tease fans with a sneak peek from Emily in Paris 2 sets.

Netflix shares a glimpse from the Emily in Paris 2 sets

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared a selfie photo in which one can see Emily in Paris’ lead actor, Lily Collins happily posing along with costars Ashley Park and Camille Razat. In the caption, Netflix revealed that Emily in Paris 2 has begun filming in Paris and Saint-Tropez by writing, “Bonjour from St. Tropez. Somebody take us also on chutti (vacation) so we can be part of this reunion. Emily In Paris is back in production!”

Fans are quite excited about season 2 and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One fan wrote, “2021 will have something good at least,” the other said, “Super excited.” Many of them were waiting to see the French actor, Lucas Bravo who played the role of chef Gabriel in the first part of the show. Have a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Lily also shared the same picture on her social media handle and wrote, “The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!” On the other hand, sharing the same picture, Camille wrote, “So happy to see those two again” along with black heart emojis. Take a look at the posts below.

Emily in Paris’ Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) also took to her social media account and shared a few happy selfies with the girls from the sets. While sharing the post, she mentioned that she missed her character and wrote, “Mon cœur. Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!! Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can’t wait to share with youuuuu... #emilyinparis” Emily in Paris 2's release date has not been announced yet.

