‘Emily In Paris’ Actor Ashley Park Opens Up About Filming Season 2 Amid Pandemic

Famous for her role as Mindy Chen in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Ashley Park recently opened up about shooting for the second season of the show amid pandemic. Speaking about filming for the latest season in an interview with People magazine, the actor called it ‘a lot’. Park played the role of Emily’s first friend in Paris in the show.

Ashley Park on shooting for 'Emily in Paris' season 2

Park recalled her experience shooting for Emily in Paris season 2 amidst the COVID pandemic and called it ‘a lot’. She mentioned that when the cast and crew had to fly to France, the country was still under lockdown. However, the actor mentioned she was glad to have wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming season and that everyone was safe.

Emily in Paris gave Netflix record-breaking streaming numbers with its 10-episode season in 2020. The season revolved around Emily Cooper's life as a marketing professional in Paris. Lily Collins starred as Emily in the show and tried to bring an American point of view to a marketing firm based in France. Ashley Park’s character in the show helps Emily navigate through the new surroundings she has found herself in.

The show also got its hands on two nominations for the Emmy Awards this year. It was nominated for outstanding comedy series and also for its production design. Ashley Park mentioned that the team behind the show learnt about the nominations when they were all together, which was a special experience for her.

Regardless of what the results turn out to be, Park mentioned she was grateful and mentioned that just the nomination itself was a ‘big celebration’ for the team. Speaking about the pandemic and shooting for the second season of the show while in lockdown, the actor mentioned that the recent events in the world have made people get used to the new normal.

In the interview, the actor teased that her character in the show now works at the drag club. In the first season, Park was fired from her babysitting job and moved in with Emily, as she wanted to perform at the bar more often. This means the second season of the show will see a lot more of her singing.

(Image Credits: Ashley Park-Instagram)