'Emily In Paris': Lily Collins Shares Clip Of Show's 'magical Closet', Ashley Park Reacts

Lily Collins is famous for her role as Emily in the Netflix romantic drama Emily in Paris and took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give her fans and followers a glimpse into the show's wardrobe. The actor's character and the other cast on the show are known for their chic dressing style and fans were over the moon to get a sneak-peek into the closet of the hit show. Calling it a 'magical closet', the actor mentioned she work up thinking about it and her co-star from the series, Ashley Park dropped a comment on the post.

Lily Collins shares glimpse of Emily in Paris show closet

The much-loved Emily in Paris actor took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of what she called the 'magical closet'. She mentioned she could not wait to go back on set as she woke up and began thinking about the closet full of colourful and stylish looks. She also credited the team behind the show and called them 'amazing' as she wrote, "Woke up thinking about this magical closet. Can’t wait to get back to work on @emilyinparis with this living legend, @patriciafield, the incredibly inspiring and innovative @mshangaimx, and their amazing team!" Lily's co-star Ashley Park, who plays her best friend on-screen also shares a close bond with her off-camera and headed to the comments section of the post as soon as it was posted. She wrote, "Literally woke up thinking the same."

Famous personality Tan France also reacted to the post and wrote, "I want to live in there." Others also dropped comments about Emily's looks in the show and hailed her 'colourful and lovely' style. Others dropped several heart emoticons and mentioned they cannot wait for the next season 3 of Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris season 3

The second season of the much-loved show was recently released and focused on Emily's love life and the complications that came along with it. The makers of the show took to Instagram and announced that the series had been renewed for its 3rd and 4th season as well. The caption read, "Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!" and fans expressed their excitement about the same.

