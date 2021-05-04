'Emily In Paris' Season 2 Begins Production, Netflix Shares A Clip With The Whole Cast

Netflix's popular show Emily In Paris garnered a lot of love in 2020 during its release. The show will revive for another season and will continue to star Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo in the next season. Netflix took to social media to announce that Emily In Paris Season 2 is now in production.

Netflix took to Twitter to share a clip in which the whole cast of Emily in Paris expressed their excitement for starting the production of the second season of the show. Netflix wrote, “Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production!”. Take a look at Netflix’s tweet below.

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

The romantic-comedy series features Collins as Emily who is an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago and unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. Emily is given the task of designing the social media strategy of the company. Emily’s life in Paris is filled with surprising challenges and navigating new romances. The show also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viardin crucial roles. The series is created, written, and produced by Darren Star. Tony Hernandez and Lily Burns of Jax Media.

According to a report by Deadline, Lily Collins said that as an actor and an artist, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through art in some way. She added that it was an honour for her to work in Emily In Paris that provided a much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to laugh and smile. More to the point, she said that she couldn’t be more happy to be back in Paris to film the second season of the show. Furthermore, she said that not only the character of Emily her more about herself but also helped her in learning more things about the world. She added that she would love to know more about the city with the new adventures of Emily.

