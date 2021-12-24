Emily In Paris Season 2 Ending Explained: Episodes, Plot, Cast And Much More

Emily in Paris season 2 just dropped on Netflix and fans are showering love on the show, the last season of Emily in Paris was a massive hit and in this season also fans' will get to witness the love triangle between Gabriel, Camille and Emily. While many thought that the second season of Emily in Paris would return in 2022 but fans got their Christmas surprise as the show came back earlier and got released on 22 December this year.

What can you expect in Emily in Paris season 2?

This season not just centrally focuses on Emily's personal life, it also takes a dig into her professional life in Paris. And this season solely doesn't revolve around Emily but characters like Sylvie, Mindy, Camille and Gabriel have also got equal limelight. In Emily in Paris Season 2, the audience will get to witness a lot of drama that will take you all together on a different journey.

Now let's dive into the ending of Emily in Paris season 2

Ending of Emily in Paris Season 2

In the finale episode of Emily in Paris Season 2 Emily ends up meeting Sylvie. Emily learns that Sylvie's husband purchased the shares of the club and with that money, they are starting a new firm. And they have so many clients on board, one of them is Gregory Dupree, who has given a condition to Emily before signing. Sylvie then praises Emily's work, asks her to join her team and also tells her to stay in Paris, which eventually makes Emily happy.

After which Emily meets Mindy and explains to her that she is not able to understand her indecisive state of mind. She accidentally reveals that she is in love with Gabriel. Mindy advises her to express her feelings to Gabriel before it's too late since Emily is not leaving Paris.

Number of episodes in Emily in Paris season 2

The second season of Emily in Paris has 10 episodes, consisting of thirty minutes.

The cast of Emily in Paris season 2

The cast of Emily in Paris Season 2 is the recurring cast starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and many other actors in pivotal roles.

