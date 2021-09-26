'Emily In Paris' Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Plot: Here's All You Need To Know

Season 2 of Emily in Paris will release on Wednesday, December 22. It was confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM global fan event on Saturday that Emily's adventures in the City of Love, Paris will continue. A teaser video for the impending 10-episode series was also posted by the streaming platform. Netflix said during Saturday's Tudum event that the Emmy-nominated comedy will return on December 22. The romantic comedy premiered at Paramount and then moved to Netflix. It was renewed for a second season in November. The online streaming giant also posted a teaser with the start date, giving viewers a first look at the upcoming season.

Emily, a driven twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, wins her dream job in Paris when her employer buys a French luxury marketing firm, and she is tasked with redesigning the firm's social media strategy. As she juggles winning over her work colleagues, meeting friends, and navigating new romances, Emily's new existence in Paris is filled with exciting adventures and unanticipated problems. She is played by Lily Collins.

Emily In Paris season 2 release date

Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery star in Darren Star's series. Recurring characters include Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. Star developed, wrote, and executive produced the half-hour series along with Andrew Fleming, Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns exec produce. Lily Collins is a creator. MTV Studios produced the series, which was shot on-site in Paris and throughout France.

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres December 22! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/4EcoCvCvmD — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Emily In Paris history and records

Emily in Paris is a Darren Star-created American comedy-drama streaming television series that aired on Netflix on October 2, 2020. Emily in Paris made Nielsen's top ten list of most-watched streaming shows for the week of October 5, 2020. Netflix said on May 3, 2021, that the series had been watched by 58 million households in the month after its premiere. After its release, the series remained on the UK top 10 list for 40 days in a row. Several shots are recorded in the 5th Arrondissement's Place de l'Estrapade. Emily's apartment, the restaurant ("Les Deux Compères"), and the bakery were all once located here. Some scenes were also shot at Saint-Denis' Cité du Cinéma, a film studio complex.

(Image: Twitter/Netflix)