Last Updated:

'Emily In Paris' Season 2's Gorgeous Shooting Locations That You Can Visit In Real Life

'Emily In Paris' season two premiered on Netflix earlier this week, here are some shooting locations from the show one can visit in real life.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Emily in Paris
1/7
Image: Netflix / Tudum

Villefranche-sur-Mer is a beautiful small town in France that was shown as Saint-Tropez in the show. 

Emily in Paris
2/7
Image: Netflix

Bateau "Le Paris" are sightseeing boats that overlook the serene Eiffel of tower and is a popular tourist attraction. 

Emily in Paris
3/7
Image: Netflix / Tudum

Palace of Versailles: One of the most stunning visuals of the season was when  Gregory Dupree's (Jeremy O. Harris) hosted his runway show at The Hall of Mirrors in the royal Palace of Versailles. 

Emily in Paris
4/7
Image: Netflix

Fontaine Saint- Michel: Mindy performs for the love audience in front of his beautiful fountain of Saint- Michel, which is nothing less than an architectural wonder. 

Emily in Paris
5/7
Image: Netflix

Shangri-La Paris: Emily In Paris ended with a band and the closing scene was shot at a hotel just outside Paris named Shangri-La Paris. 

Emily in Paris
6/7
Image: Netflix

'Cafe Senequier': Emily is shown to be taking a trip to Saint-Tropez in season two. This cafe shown in the background is called Senequier and has been operating since 1930.  

Emily in Paris
7/7
Image: Netflix

Roxie: Mindy's newest place of employment shown in the first episode is an actual bar named Roxie. The club comes with live music and performances. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Emily in Paris, Netflix, Emily in Paris Season 2
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal go on a 'yacht date' catching fans' attention; see pics

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal go on a 'yacht date' catching fans' attention; see pics
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif to Patralekha, celebrities who stunned in bridal couture in 2021

IN PICS | Katrina Kaif to Patralekha, celebrities who stunned in bridal couture in 2021
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com