'Emily In Paris' Season 2's Gorgeous Shooting Locations That You Can Visit In Real Life

Roxie: Mindy's newest place of employment shown in the first episode is an actual bar named Roxie. The club comes with live music and performances.

'Cafe Senequier': Emily is shown to be taking a trip to Saint-Tropez in season two. This cafe shown in the background is called Senequier and has been operating since 1930.

Shangri-La Paris: Emily In Paris ended with a band and the closing scene was shot at a hotel just outside Paris named Shangri-La Paris.

Fontaine Saint- Michel: Mindy performs for the love audience in front of his beautiful fountain of Saint- Michel, which is nothing less than an architectural wonder.

Palace of Versailles: One of the most stunning visuals of the season was when Gregory Dupree's (Jeremy O. Harris) hosted his runway show at The Hall of Mirrors in the royal Palace of Versailles.

Villefranche-sur-Mer is a beautiful small town in France that was shown as Saint-Tropez in the show.

