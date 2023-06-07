Emily In Paris Season 4 Gets Delayed Due To Writers' Strike In Hollywood

Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins as the main lead was scheduled to go on floors during the early fall or late summer in the French capital. However, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike the shoot has been impacted for the fourth season of the show. Now, the makers are reportedly planning to begin filming the show by the end of fall.

The shooting of Emily in Paris season 4 has been delayed by almost two months and could be delayed even further if the writer's strike continues, as per Variety. Nevertheless, the OTT platform on which it was being streamed has neither denied nor confirmed this news. The previous season of the web series dropped back in December 2022.

Emily in Paris is one of the many shows that are being impacted by the strike in France. Another show which is partly based in Paris and is getting delayed is Etoile. Etoile is a ballet drama helmed by Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino. Reportedly, the writer's strike is going on between the WGA (which represents 11,500 writers) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that began on May 2, 2023.

Which are the TV shows that are being affected by the writers' strike?

(WGA strike still continues in Hollywood. | Image: @carolinerenard_/Twitter)

The writer's strike in Hollywood has been going on for a while now. The WGA has demanded a stable pay structure, higher pay, fairer deals, better working conditions, and some strict provisions about AI (for example ChatGPT). The strike was called on after weeks of negotiations.

Now, the shows that have been affected by the writer's strike are Abbott Elementary, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Loot, and Andor. Some of the other shows include Unstable, Evil, Pretty Little Liars, and more. Even talks show like Saturday Night Live have also been delayed.