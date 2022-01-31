Lily Collins, the prolific actor garnering love for her stellar performance in the series, Emily in Paris, recently gave her father a heartwarming tribute on the occasion of the latter's birthday. She even shared a throwback picture of them from her childhood in which she was riding on her father's shoulder with a cute smile on her face.

Many fans took to Lily Collins' social media post and extended their sweet wishes for his father while others revealed how they were left in awe of her childhood picture. Even many celebrities dropped in compliments for the actor while wishing her father a happy birthday.

Lily Collin's throwback pic with her father Phil Collins

Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute throwback image of herself and her father Phil Collins in which she can be seen sitting on his shoulders. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note stating that though she no longer fits in his arms he continues to hug her tightly when she needed the most. She further stated that no matter what, she will always need him and thanked him for inspiring and supporting the woman she was at present.

The caption read, "Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most. We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you. Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…" (sic)

Many celebrity artists as well as fans took to Lily Collins' latest Instagram post and wished her father a happy birthday. There were many fans who addressed Lily and revealed that they were huge fans of his father and mentioned how proud he would be of having a loving daughter like her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Lily Collins' Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins/@officialphilcollins