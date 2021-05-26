'Emily In Paris' To See William Abadie In A Bigger Role; Lucien Laviscount Too Joins Cast

The second season of Emily In Paris will see the character played by William Abadie on the show, namely Antoine Lambert, play a much more significant part in the life of its titular character. In addition to the same, as per a report on Collider, Lucien Laviscount will also be seen joining the Emily In Paris 2 cast list. As indicated by the end of the first season, Lambert will also now be involved in the life of Emily in the capacity of an Investor in Gabriel’s restaurant. At the beginning of the series, Lambert was established as the charming and suave owner of a fragrance brand who is looking to expand his business, an endeavour in which Emily (Played by Lily Collins on the show) plays a part. Read on to know more about the reported involvement of Antoine Lambert in Emily In Paris 2.

So, how deep will Lambert’s involvement be in the life of Emily in Emily In Paris 2?:

As per the aforementioned Collider report, Lambert and Gabriel will be seen having arguments and feuds due to their respective creative visions that they have for the restaurant that has afforded the former, who is also romantically involved with Emily, to stay in Paris. These arguments are supposed to create tensions as well as complications in the lives of everyone involved. As far as Lucien Laviscount’s part on the show is concerned, he will be seen playing the part of Alfie, a Sarcastic, charming, and witty character born and brought up in London who refuses to learn and speak French as a mark of a rebellion against the French culture. Time and again, the character will reportedly be seen making fun of all the clashes that happen in Emily’s personal as well as professional lives.

At some point in Emily In Paris 2, the love angle featuring Emily and Gabriel may take a backseat as the former grows closer to Alfie. However, nothing has been confirmed, denied or commented upon by the makers of the show. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Further information regarding additions to Emily In Paris 2 cast list and Emily In Paris 2 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Emily In Paris trailer:

