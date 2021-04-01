Emmerdale Spoilers: Who Dies In Emmerdale This Stunt Week? Is Liv Leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is still in mourning over the death of a villager in this week's episode. The dark week will be followed by another one as Emmerdale will be left reeling after a tragic death that is going to happen in the stunt week episodes. Liv Flaherty's life is on the line as she is aware of Paul's truth and has sworn to expose him for the abuser that he is even after receiving death threats from Paul Ashdale. The next week of Emmerdale will include a funeral, a death hunt and a sex scandal. Let's find out who is leaving Emmerdale this week. Spoilers ahead.

Emmerdale Spoilers

Earlier this week in Emmerdale, Liv had uncovered the truth after Connor Cooper confirmed that it was Paul that staged the kidnapping and he was the one who beat Vinny up. Liv immediately went off to confront Paul to hold him accountable for his actions and to protect Vinny and did not show even the slightest bit of fear after being intimidated by Paul. Vinny, who was witnessing the entire drama, asked her to leave as he was aware of what his dad was capable of and said some hurtful things to get rid of her. But Liv refused to back down and informed Aaron Dingle that Paul is physically beating up and hurting his own son. Now Paul is capable of going to any lengths in order to save himself, and there are chances that Liv's life is in danger. It seems that there is a death looming over the Dales.

Who dies in Emmerdale this week?

After this week's unexpected death of a villager in Emmerdale, the villagers will be left haunted by his demise and will be grille by the police for details. The viewers had previously witnessed a flash-forward scene in which a 999 call was made and three different hospital beds were shown. According to Metro UK, spoilers have confirmed that Jimmy King crashes his truck into farming buildings after losing control at high speed and could be the one most at risk of death this week. The spoilers also reveal that Paul may attack his son Vinny again but this time it will turn fatal. Liv and Paul will also end up getting gravely injured after she goes to confront him again in the barn during his and Mandy's wedding ceremony and is hit by Jimmy's truck

Is Liv leaving Emmerdale?

According to Daily Mail, Emmerdale will have three people fighting for their lives out of which one will not survive. The viewers will get to see Jimmy, Liv and Paul being rushed to the hospital but it remains to be seen as to who will be the crash's victim and end up not surviving. There is no info nation about whether Liv is leaving Emmerdale or not.

