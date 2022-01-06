Emmy-winning Actor Tobias Menzies Set To Star In New Apple Series 'Manhunt'

Hollywood star Tobias Menzies is all set to lead the cast of the forthcoming series, Manhunt, which is an Apple web series focusing the assassination of the former American President Abraham Lincoln, reported Deadline. The actor will be essaying the lead role in the conspiracy thriller series that is based on the book penned by James Swanson. It marks the first series to stem from creator Monica Beletsky's overall deal with the streamer.

Tobias Menzies to feature in Manhunt

As per the report, the best-selling book, Manhunt explores the 12-day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James Swanson. The plot follows Lincoln's war secretary and friend Edwin Stanton (played by Tobias Menzies) who was nearly driven to madness by his quest to catch John Wilkes Booth and carry out Lincoln's legacy.

The report suggests Beletsky will be serving as the showrunner and executive producer on the Apple web series that is backed in-house at Apple Studios and Lionsgate, POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Layne Eskridge, Swanson, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov will be serving as the executive producers. Carl Franklin will be the director and an executive producer as well.

Alongside The Crown star, the series will also star Black historical figures whose lives intertwined in Booth's escape, the manhunt, and subsequent investigation with characters set to include Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and provided him safe harbour following his crime. The new Apple series marks the latest high-profile period piece for Menzies.

Meanwhile, Tobias Menzies is known for his performance in numerous series. His latest credits include The Crown, which is one of the popular shows that have distinctly portrayed the British Monarchy. He essayed the role of Prince Philip in Seasons 3 and 4 which premiered on Netflix. The actor also bagged the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama in 2021. Menzies has also starred in the hit Starz historical drama, Outlander, Games of Thrones, and Rome. He is repped by Conway Van Gelder Grant in the UK and WME in the US.

Image: Instagram/@tobiastribe