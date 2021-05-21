Eric Kripke Promises 'The Boys' Season 3 Will Be 'special' And 'insane'; See Tweet

The Boys is an eccentric superhero show laced with dark humour and gore. The show which has completed two seasons will soon return for the third season. Eric Kripke, the series' showrunner took to Twitter to hint at what the fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Eric Kripke teases that The Boys season 3 will be "special" and "insane"

Eric Kripke, in his latest tweet, promised the fans that The Boys season 3 will be "something really special" and "insane". He added a gif that shows the head of a man blowing off and splattering all over the furniture. Interestingly, this was also the final moment of season two of the show. The gif resonates with the show's theme of insane violence and gore depiction. He also tagged the Twitter accounts of his previous show Supernatural and its cast. The show's lead, Anthony Starr who plays Homelander, also replied to Kripke's tweet.

Pants on fire! If your head blew up then this tweet would not bed poss- — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) May 21, 2021

Fans of the show, who are eagerly waiting for season 3 commented expressing their excitement. The news of season 3 came after a long wait, and fans are demanding to see the "soldier boy suit". For the unversed, Soldier Boy will be played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles.

Will there be a premiere date announcement anytime soon...? pic.twitter.com/ilmpvyFS4U — Rianna Melton (@RiannaMelton) May 21, 2021

Insane? I am shocked. (And impatient. And a bit sarcastic). Can't wait!! — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) May 21, 2021

Me reading this tweet while your head exploded! 😮😮😂 301 is gonna be totally bananas as fuck. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/QpOMNSi8QA — Francisco (@NeganoButcher) May 21, 2021

HOW ABOUT A SNEAK PEEK OF THAT SOLDIER BOY SUIT — Sarah (@sarahmichele83) May 21, 2021

About The Boys season 3 release date

Season two of The Boys premiered on September 4, 2021. The show is based on comics of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show chronicles the lives of a group of vigilantes who combat superpowered individuals. The Boys stars an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as the titular team of vigilantes whereas Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell star as the "Seven" a superhero group run by the conglomerate Vought International.

After the stunning finale of season 2, the anticipation for season 3 is running high amongst the show's fans. The Boys season 3 release date is not yet announced and fans are getting restless. There is also a spinoff series of the show in the works. This tweet by Eric Kripke might just bring the fans closers to further announcements regarding The Boys season 3.

(Image: The Boys Official's Instagram)

