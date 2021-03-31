Erin Kellyman Teases Her Flag-Smashers Arc In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It has introduced a new villain group called The Flag Smashers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, Erin Kellyman, who debuts in the MCU as the group’s lead Karli Morgenthau, detailed their arc.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star Erin Kellyman teases Flag-Smasher arc

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Erin Kellyman gave a bit of insight regarding the Flag Smashers’ role in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She said that she was “actually very luck” that she got to speak to director Kari Skogland and co-executive producer, Zoie Nagelhout about her role as Karli Morgenthau. The actor mentioned that both of them made her feel like they had time to talk things through and talk about her character and her backstory quite a bit, which was “so helpful,” as well as having the script in hand.

The Flag-Smasher wants to bring back the time when half of the universe disappeared. Talking about their goal, Erin Kellyman said that she feels like Karli felt people were more unified when half of everybody had gone, that people came together because they needed to. She explained that they were obviously going through a lot of trauma, so people kind of stuck together a little bit more. There was a lot more unity there, and she thinks that is what Karli is trying to get back to. Ultimately, the villainous group idealizes Thanos’ idea of wiping out half of the universe.

Karli Morgenthau is currently a hated character by the MCU fans, but there can be redemption for her ahead in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Erin Kellyman asserted that she hopes redemption happens. She hopes that people understand her. So, she guesses if they are understanding someone, then they may be rooting for them. There are a lot of layers to Karli. The actor stated that it is not so simple as being black and white, she is in the middle section. More of her character will be seen in upcoming episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Promo Image Source: Marvel Entertainment YouTube