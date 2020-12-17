Erin Napier's Fans Show Support After 'cruel Comments' Made On Daughter's Hair

Home Town star Erin Napier took to her Instagram last week to share a picture of her daughter from the back which received a series of negative comments. The actor took down the picture within minutes, but shared in another post how she is not okay with any negative comments, and such people should get away from her account at the soonest. Fans on Twitter have stood in support of the actor and asked her to not pay attention to such people. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

Fans in support of Erin Napier after negative comments on her daughter’s hair

As Erin has deleted the post, it is not clear what the picture was and what were the comments about. The actor mentioned in the next post that the comments came within minutes and she also added how the couple goes through a series of precautionary measures to keep their family safe. Erin also explained why they don’t share pictures with Helen’s face.

She wrote in her post, “Your quarterly PSA about how to be a decent person on social media: Here’s a photo of some of our team, and my view for most of my days at work. Because Ben and I have this job, it means we open ourselves up to the public in ways that are sometimes vulnerable, and I think there’s value in that… But tonight, because of this job we have, after posting a photo of the back of my daughter’s head (why do we never show her face? for her privacy and because of vicious strangers who lurk and comment or could seek her out) there were cruel comments within moments. ''

''About a three-year-old child’s hair. About COVID (as if from a tiny vignette you can see the whole picture of precaution and how we wear ourselves out keeping our family safe every day, the endless testing while trying not to sacrifice every last shred of normalcy when it’s as safe as it can possibly be). And I immediately took it down to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart. Those comments and the people who make them are not welcome here. Full stop. If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I’ll be glad to help you do that.”

Napier has turned off comments on her Instagram but fans showed support through Twitter

Ok, I love her daughter's hair! What negative comment could anyone make about it? — Dana (@Dana48038879) December 15, 2020

So sorry people are so mean and hateful. Full of jealousy. — Gladys Meese (@MeeseGmeese4) December 15, 2020

Erin, be encouraged! God has gifted you with great wisdom, discernment, and wordsmithing. Recently I learned that God tells us to "guard our hearts" -- what a difference that makes! Thank you for speaking up and teaching the public its boundaries. Love and prayers! — Ninj Lancaster (@NinjLancaster) December 14, 2020

Idk about comments as your daughter’s hair looks beautiful. If u can’t say something nice don’t say anything. — Kathy Spridgen (@rdqspridgen) December 11, 2020

I think Helen is beautiful. The need to be cruel by some people will always amaze me.I don't even try to rationalize it anymore.Negative comments come from miserable people, you're a lovely family.Ignore stupid. — Laura Mullins (@lmullins32954) December 14, 2020

Love the picture!! I see nothing wrong with her hair. I think some people are cruel to others because they are unhappy. — Renee (@rlt65thompson) December 15, 2020

