Popular actors including Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi and others are currently gearing up for the release of their all-new web series titled Escaype Live. The makers of the show released the thrilling trailer on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect. The show will release on May 20, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar and several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the same.

Escaype Live trailer releases

The short clip followed the lives of several characters, who all have the same motive, that is, to make it big in the world of Escaype Live. Escaype Live is an app, much like Instagram, on which users upload short videos and get views and likes. The trailer opens with the line, "anyone with a phone can become a star" and sees a child, men and women trying everything they can to stand out from the pack and get noticed on the app. The app users seen in the clip include a child who is a dancer, a parkour artiste, a girl making adult content, and others. However, the trailer takes a dark turn when the makers of the app announce a ₹3 crore prize for a lucky winner, who manages to collect the maximum diamonds on the app. The announcement is made by Jaaved Jaaferi's character, who appears to be the voice behind the voice-overs.

This move pushes users over the edge, as they try their best wish to take things to the next level to earn the massive cash prize. They are also seen putting themselves in danger for the prize, and Siddharth, who appears to be one of the employees at the Escaype Live office tries to put an end to it. However, he gets into trouble for interfering with the company's business. Jaaved Jaaferi earlier shared the poster of the show on his social media account and captioned it, "6 lives. 3 crores. 1 contest. Endless consequences. How far will you go for your dreams?" Apart from Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Jaaved Jaaferi, the show will also see an ensemble cast comprising of Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Tripathi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Waluscha D Souza, Rohit Chandel, Ritvik Sahore, Aadyaa Sharma, Plabita Borthakur and others.

Watch the Escaype Live trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@jaavedjaaferi