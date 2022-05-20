'Escaype Live' Twitter Review: Netizens Blown Away By Sumedh Mudgalkar's Role Of Darkie

Lately, India has been witnessing a boom with many content-driven films and shows garnering the attention of fans. Now, with the release of Escaype Live, fans have been pouring in their love for the show and actor Sumedh Mudgalkar's role as Darkie. The show is a fascinating exploration of s**, gender, class, and self-worth in the age of this social media daze.

The chaotic, brutal, unflinching, and a more than worthy second cousin of the dystopic series, with an amazing star cast has managed to intrigue the interest of the viewers. The series features popular actors including Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, and others in key roles.

Escaype Live Twitter reviews

Besides Rang De Basanti star Siddharth, the first few episodes focus on four distinct ‘creators’. Darkie (Sumedh Mudgalkar) is a near sociopathic urban influencer with a god complex. Plabita Borthakur plays a waitress moonlighting as a sleazy internet sensation. Ritvik Sahore plays a parkour athlete from the slums of Mumbai and then there is a young dance enthusiast from the city of Jaisalmer.

With the series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, netizens expressed their take after watching the drama. One of the netizens shared a still from the series and wrote, "Everybody is a gangster till you see the monster! Darkie my bwoyyyyyieee (boy)." Another user shared several stills from the series and wrote, "#srini...Her new role #mallikasingh you win our hearts by your simplicity as well.. you rock gal." A third netizen wrote, "I knew I had terrible taste in men after I watched #EscaypeLive and realized I would 100% date DARKIE !!" Another Twitter user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "#escaypelive is the first Hindi ott show I'm watchinggg."

I knew I had terrible taste in men after I watched #EscaypeLive and realized I would 100% date DARKIE !! 😂❤️😭@Beatking_Sumedh

You steal the show mah byoy!!!! ❤️ #Darkie #darkangel #hotstarspecials #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/BRAkolgp2w — Mahika (@mahhi_sumedhian) May 20, 2022

#escaypelive is the first Hindi ott show I'm watchinggg💓 — sumedhian._.anushka (@AnushkaVerma211) May 20, 2022

Going by the storyline, the plotline of the series suggests that while social media offers power and fame, you are never really in control of either. The other stars in the series include Swastika Mukherjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Waluscha D Souza, Rohit Chandel, and Ritvik Sahore, Aadyaa Sharma, Plabita Borthakur, and others.



