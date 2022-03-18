'Eternally Confused And Eager For Love' Twitter Review: Jim Sarbh's Voice Stands Out

The male characters in Indian movies and series are often flamboyant and outgoing. There are those who perform heroic tasks, beat up the baddies or joke around with their friends. In the love stories, it does not take much time or effort for them to woo the girl.

Introvert characters have largely been sidelined, and love stories about such characters have been even rarer. The latest English language series, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love was not just about an introvert, but also depicted such a person's longing for love.

The trailer of the series had created buzz a month ago. The series finally hit Netflix on Friday. Here's what netizens have to say about the show:

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Twitter review

Many netizens binge-watched the series as soon as it was released on Netflix in the afternoon. The reactions seemed mixed.

One netizen, who binged watched it, said that it was a 'bit of a stretch', which she felt was understandable. However, she enjoyed watching the show, and also gave a shoutout to the lead, Vihaan Samat, who plays the protagonist Ray, and Ankur Rathee and called them 'great' actors.

Watched #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove in one go! It's a bit of a stretch but I get it. I enjoyed watching it thou. #VihaanSamat is a great actor and so is #AnkurRathee! ✨🌼 — Ana 🌻💛 (@AnaaaWalia) March 18, 2022

Another Twitter user described the series about Ray's 'misadventures and indecisions' in an attempt to understand if he wanted sex, love, or a relationship. The netizen shared that it was a 'bit boring', and that he gave up after the first two episodes.

Watched 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' (8 Episodes) on Netflix. It revolves around Ray, and his misadventures and indecisions in a quest to understand if he wants sex, love, or a relationship. A bit boring, I gave up after the first 2 Episodes.



My rating: 5/10 pic.twitter.com/rLgFRk5Zfh — K Kumar 44.1K Followers 100% Follow-back (@Yr_Conscience) March 18, 2022

One was reminded of Shame Wizard from the series Big Mouth.

Minutes into #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove and almost immediately it’s like the Shame Wizard from Big Mouth#shanelizard #bigmouth #shamewizard — Dayle Gabriella Pereira Alemao (@DaylePereira) March 18, 2022

However, it was Jim Sarbh who was the most mentioned among the Twitter reactions. The Padmaavat star has lent his voice for the series as Ray's conscience Whiz, who taunts the protagonist and also advices him to approach women.

Netizens used terms like 'excellent' for his performance. One called his character as the perfect 'devil's advocate.' A person termed his voice as the 'best character', and that Jim Sarbh was an 'absolute gem.'

Last thing I saw Jim Sarbh in was #BeneathASeaOfLights where I spent half the movie wondering whether his character was imaginary. And now I'm watching #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove where he is actually playing an imaginary character. Not scary this time but still excellent. pic.twitter.com/X0pyuXB6Tt — Nisha-Anne (@nishaanned) March 18, 2022

Very happy to see @jimSarbh doing the voiceover for #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove 🥰 — The Child (@babyyodaismygod) March 18, 2022

second episode of eternally confused and eager for love and jim sarbh’s voice alone is the best character here bro is a proper proper actor, 100000x better than so many of these 100cr actors and whatnot. absolute gem — raghav (@cfcraghav) March 18, 2022

In a rare instance, Rahul Bose plays the father of a youngster, and Suchitra Pillai enacts the part of a mother after enacting such roles in serials. Their performance too earned a mention.

Just watched the first episode of #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove and am addicted! #JimSarbh as the voice of Ray's conscience (?) is amazing. Also, Rahul Bose & Suchitra Pillai as Ray's eccentric parents are a treat to watch..I'm definitely waiting to see how it all unfolds ❤️ — Sangeeta N (@PeachCrumble37) March 18, 2022

The title seemed to relate to many as well.

Title of my autobiography will be "eternally confused and eager for love". — Anushka (@Anushkaa_tanwar) March 18, 2022

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, enough about me, How's the series? — hello from the other syed (@theothersyed) March 18, 2022

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love plot, cast & crew

The plot revolves around an introvert with hardly any friends, Ray, guided or distracted by the advice of his alter-ego Viz, voiced by Jim Sarbh, and an office colleague, played by Ankur Rathee, as he approaches women in the search of love. After some struggles, he finally finds a girl, played by Dalai, with whom he starts going out, though the duo wants to keep it casual.

The series has been written and directed by Rahul Nair, son of veteran media personality Sameer Nair. The series had been backed by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, among others.