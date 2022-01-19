Ethan Hawke To Share Screen With Mahershala Ali & Julia Roberts In Netflix Thriller

Ethan Hawke, who is famous for his role in Dead Poets Society will soon join hands with Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts for Netflix's upcoming thriller flick. The film has been titled Leave The World Behind and is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel by the same title, as per Deadline. The film will be all about two families, who are forced to spend time together in a rental home without any access to the world outside after a power outage.

Ethan Hawke to star in Netflix's upcoming Leave The World Behind

According to a report by Deadline, Hawke will share the screen with Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts. He will reportedly take on the role of Julia Roberts' character's husband in the film and will also be a dad to their two kids, who will be played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans. Mahershala Ali will also have a daughter, played by Myha’la Herrold. The film will be helmed by Sam Esmail, who is known for his work in projects including the famous Mr. Robot, Homecoming season 1 and others. Roberts will also be one of the producers on the team of the film and will be joined by Esmail, Alam, and Chad Hamilton.

Ethan Hawke was recently in the news after he wrapped up production for the upcoming Marvel's Moon Knight. He had earlier appeared on The Ringer’s podcast The Watch and spoke about why he chose to take on the role in the MCU film. He mentioned that he has the creative freedom with his character as it is a lesser-known one in the universe. He also mentioned that he is a huge fan of the director Mohammed Diab's work and wanted an opportunity to work alongside him.

The actor will also be seen in The Northman, which will be a 2022 adventure flick starring Anya Taylor‑Joy, Alexander Skarsgård and others. It will be helmed by Robert Eggers and fans await more news about the project. Hawke will also make a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Knives Out 2, which will star Jessica Henwick and Daniel Craig in pivotal roles.

Image: AP