'Euphoria 2' Episode 1 Twitter Review: Fans Believe Series Is 'off To A Fantastic Start'

The highly anticipated second season of the Zendaya starrer gritty teen drama Euphoria has taken the internet by storm with the release of its first season. The HBO show, which first premiered in 2019, is known for its mature content and dark take on sensitive topics like drug abuse, nudity, violence and more. The first season of the show was a huge success despite receiving flak for its triggering content as it went on to bag several nominations at prestigious award ceremonies.

From its cast to the exceptional cinematography, the first season managed to raise the expectations of the fans for its second season. With the first episode finally released, check out what the netizens have to say about the same on social media.

Euphoria 2 Episode 1 Twitter review

After the release of the first episode of Euphoria 2, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the same. The reactions varied from bewilderment to confusion about a particular character's actions in the first episode. However, the majority of the netizens were raving about Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, who managed to teach a lesson to Jacob Elordi's character.

Twitterati could not help but be proud of his actions as they believed that the character had it coming for a long time. One fan wrote, ''Let's HAVE A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR FEZ RIGHT NOW #EuphoriaHBO #Euphoria'' while another fan wrote, ''THEY DIDN’T EVEN LEAVE US WITH A CLIFFHANGER. WE GOT TO SEE NATE GET HIS S*** COMPLETELY ROCKED EPISODE ONE #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO'.

The #Euphoria writers deciding how to start the second season: pic.twitter.com/BZ1uejQQsR — Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) January 10, 2022

rue and jules when they seen what fez did to nate #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/TkRwO8FNwo — BIGSHUN (@datdudejay_x) January 10, 2022

Many fans believed that the first episode has proved that the second season is off to a good start as one netizen wrote, ''Uh so #euphoria season 2 is off to a fantastic start when I tell you I’ve watched this scene 5 times already'' Check out more reactions from the fans here.

Meanwhile, Euphoria star Zendaya took to her social media to issue a warning about the second season being darker than the first one. She wrote, ''I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

