Euphoria 2: Labrinth Describes Writing 'I’m Tired' With Zendaya As 'Impulsive Inspiration'

One of the most-talked-about teen shows, HBO's Euphoria 2 is all set for a finale episode this Sunday. The Zendaya starrer show depicts troubled students of East Highland navigating through their troubles as they deal with violence, complex relationships, drugs and lust. Apart from being commended for its raw and sensitive approach to the issues faced by teenagers, the show's soundtrack emerged as a phenomenon amongst the fan.

From All for Us to Forever, the tracks managed to intensify the emotions portrayed by the characters on the show. The second season is no different but this time, actor Zendaya lent her talent to compose one of the most popular tracks from Euphoria 2. Talking about the same musician Labrinth, composer of the series and who won an Emmy last year for outstanding music and lyrics for the track All For Us, opened up about the impulsive process that went behind writing and composing the soulful track I'm Tired with Zendaya.

Euphoria 2: Labrinth on working with Zendaya on 'I'm Tired'

In an interview with Variety, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter described composing the heartfelt track I'm Tired with Zendaya and show's creator Sam Levinson as 'impulsive inspiration'. The gospel-inspired song exhibited Labrinth's impressive vocals along with a soulful organ and played in the fourth episode when Zendaya's Rue goes through a drug-induced hallucination. Interestingly, the musician also made a cameo in the episode as he is seen hugging Rue in the hallucination while belting out the track.

The singe recalled, ''She (Zendaya) was like, ‘Check out this scene, this is what we’re talking about.’ Then I sang, ‘Hey lord, you know I’m tired.’ And then she was like, ‘Oh s***!’'' The energetic start propelled their writing process as he stated, ''It was all of that impulsive inspiration''.

As mentioned earlier, the second season to set for an ending. Meanwhile, fans rejoiced after the show announced that they will be returning for another season. Sharing the exciting news, the makers wrote on social media, ''#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3." This has fueled the anticipation of the finale episode as fans eagerly wait to see how the story sets the course for the third instalment.

Image: Instagram/@labrinth