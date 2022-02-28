'Euphoria 2' Star Chloe Cherry Reacts To Memes On Her Looks; 'I Didn't Totally Comprehend'

Emerging as one of the most popular shows, HBO Max's Euphoria season 2 has come to a glorious end with the finale episode premiering on Sunday. The Zendaya starrer focused on Rue's inability to stay away from drugs but finally finding the path to recovery, Cassie's betrayal and Lexi's massive play giving a dramatic show to the rest of the students of East Highland. The season also saw two new faces namely Dominic Fike and Cloe Cherry.

While Dominic Fike as Elliot generated a positive response from the fans for his performance and role in the show, Chloe Cherry had to deal with a number of bizarre comments and memes merely for her appearance. Essaying the role of Faye, Custer's drug addict girlfriend, the actor did, however, receive many compliments for her performance.

Euphoria 2: Chloe Cherry reacts to comments on her big lips

In an interview with Variety, the 24-year-old actor-model addressed the bizarre comments and memes directed at her surgically enhanced lips. Becoming a highlight of her character, Cherry found it 'crazy' that her 'big lips' became such a huge topic of discussion among the Euphoria fans. Describing the comments as 'surreal', the young actor said, ''The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

The Euphoria 2 star also revealed how she had never faced such comments in her life as she had gotten her lips done a long time ago. She said, ''Nobody reacted that way—at least not to my face. It's weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was,'' She added, ''I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."

Meanwhile, after the finale episode, fans are now awaiting the release date of Euphoria season 3. After how the drama unfolded between the characters in the last episode, it will be exciting to see what the third season will have in store for them.

Image: Instagram/@perfect_angelgirl