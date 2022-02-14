'Euphoria 2' Star Sydney Sweeney Dishes On Cassie's Act Of Betrayal; 'It's Gonna Be Crazy'

Actor Sydney Sweeney is lately stealing the limelight for her role in hotly buzzed HBO series Euphoria 2 wherein she plays the role of sweet Cassie. Whilst dealing with the trauma of her father abandoning their family, the blonde high-school student finds love in the taxing yet revering connection with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi. Although the duo enjoys each other's company and secretly plan their future with each other, the only problem that keeps them apart is Nate's crazy and glamorous ex-girlfriend Maddy who also happens to be Cassie's best friend.

The latest episode of Euphoria 2 showed Cassie dealing with the aftermath of Maddy finding out about her act of betrayal. On the flip side, the former fails to find a fault in her actions. Addressing the same, actor Sydney Sweeney opened up about what she thinks about her character's deeply flawed actions and the drama that is in store in the upcoming episodes.

Sydney Sweeney on Cassie's act of betrayal

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 24-year-old actor reflected on Cassie dealing with Rue revealing her painstakingly-kept secret to Maddy. She began, ''I don't think Cassie truly believes that she is at fault,'' The actor continued that Cassie does not believe that did something wrong as she reasoned that 'technically Maddy and Nate weren’t together'. Believing that Cassie 'crossed a line', the young actor also put forth Cassie's perspective.

She said, ''But it wasn’t like she was the side girl. And that's why she's more mad at Nate for still continuing some sort of relationship with Maddy.'' Interestingly, Sweeney was asked during the interview to open up about the future actions of Cassie to which she cryptically replied, ''It's gonna be crazy”.

More on Euphoria 2

Penned by Sam Levinson, the HBO series follows the story of a bunch of high school students engaged in drug abuse, crime, alcohol and more whilst dealing with past traumas. The series, which features actors like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and more in pivotal roles, was lauded for its sensitive take on such problematic subjects. Actor Zendaya also won an Emmy for her exceptional performance as Rue in the first season.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria