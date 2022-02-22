'Euphoria': Austin Abrams Reveals Episode 7 Final Dance Routine Was Filmed Over 3 Days

In the latest episode of Euphoria's second season, Austin Abrams, who played the role of Ethan, took on a major role in the play that Lexi, played by Maude Apatow put together. The actor has now opened up about the dance routine featured in Euphoria season 2 episode 7 as he spoke to Variety. During the interview, he revealed that the dance sequence was shot over the span of three days.

Austin Abrams on Euphoria 2 dance sequence

The Zendaya-starrer soared to fame ever since it premiered on Disney+Hotstar and fans are now gearing up for the season 2 finale. Episode 7 of the hit teen drama series ended on a high as it saw an iconic dance routine, which was led by Austin Abrams. The actor mentioned to the publication the dance was shot over three days and it was 'a lot of work'. He stated he was performing the routine a 'million times' during those days, but he loved it as well as the people with whom he was dancing. The group of youngsters were seen grooving to Bonnie Tyler’s song Holding Out for a Hero and the actor mentioned it was a track that put everyone in a good mood and makes him happy. Speaking to Variety via Screen Rant, he said-

"We filmed that over a three-day span, and it was a lot of work. It took a lot of physical exertion. I was doing that dance a million times over those days. But, I loved the dance, I loved the guys that I was dancing with and it felt very real. I loved the energy exchanged between the performers and the actors and the audience because there was a crowd there. It’s one of those songs that makes me so happy. It puts everyone in a great mood, honestly."

The play also saw some heartwarming scenes between Lexi and Rue, played by Zendaya. Maude Apatow recently had a chat with Entertainment Weekly and hinted at a 'really good scene' with Rue in the upcoming finale. She mentioned that the scene is an important one and fans can't wait for the Euphoria season 2 finale.

Image: Twitter/@magicaInegro, @DynastyTools