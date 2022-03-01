'Euphoria': Jacob Elordi Responds To Controversy About Working Conditions On-set

Euphoria season 2 came to an end as its final episode recently aired on Disney+Hotstar and Jacob Elordi, who plays the role of Nate Jacobs on the show recently addressed the rumoured and controversy around the cast and crew's long working hours on set. The show first premiered in 2019 and recently also became the most-tweeted-about series of the decade according to a report by Variety. The show is all about Zendaya's character Rue, her friends and family and how they deal with life, love, loss and much more.

Jacob Elordi breaks silence on the controversy about Euphoria on-set conditions

The actor recently had a conversation with Variety and opened up about some aspects of the on-set controversy that allegedly went on behind the scenes. Although he did not address the unsavoury dynamics between some of the actors and director Sam Levinson on set, he did break the silence on the long and tedious working conditions. He mentioned that although he believes no one should 'suffer', there is 'great value' in working hard. The actor also mentioned that he can see the fruits of his labour on the sets of the show when he watched the teen drama called working his 'greatest joy'. Speaking about the makers and crew of the film, Jacob Elordi also mentioned that they 'take care' of the actors and called them his family. He mentioned that if he was putting in long hours, Levinson and Zendaya were working even harder. He said in an interview with Variety, via Screen Rant,

"We’re making movies, you know what I mean? I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me, there’s great value in working hard. And for every hour that I’ve personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I’m walking on the street and people love the show. That’s always been my dream, and if I’m not on a set, I don’t know what I’m doing. So for me, working long hours is like the greatest joy. And they just they take care of us. That’s my family. If I’m working long hours, Sam’s working twice as long, Zendaya’s working three times as long. We’re all in it together."

Euphoria controversy

Several rumours about cast members being unhappy with the working conditions of the show earlier surfaced online. Apart from this, According to reports by Screen Rant, Barbie Ferreira, who takes on the role of Kat in the series had disagreements with Levinson about her on-screen role and walked off the sets of the show numerous times. She also did not accompany the cast and crew to the premiere of the second season of the show.

Image: Instagram/@jacobelordi